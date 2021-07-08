Today, July 8
AUTO RACING
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa
CYCLING
7:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 99 miles
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London