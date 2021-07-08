Today, July 8

AUTO RACING

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Knoxville Raceway, Knoxville, Iowa

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 12, Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Nîmes, 99 miles

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 13, Nîmes to Carcassonne, 140 miles

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, Second Round, Omaha Country Club, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Milwaukee at Phoenix, Game 2

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN — WTA: Wimbledon, Semifinals, London

Recommended for you