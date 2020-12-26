Saturday, December 26

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern

4 p.m.

FS1 — Indiana at Illinois

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN — Cure Bowl: TBD, Orlando, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Independence Bowl: TBD, Shreveport, La.

10:15 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona Bowl: TBD, Tucson, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at NY Knicks

10 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at Portland

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

AMAZON PRIME — San Francisco at Arizona

TWITCH — San Francisco at Arizona

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City