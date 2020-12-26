Saturday, December 26
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
FS1 — Ohio State at Northwestern
4 p.m.
FS1 — Indiana at Illinois
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN — Cure Bowl: TBD, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN — LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Mobile, Ala.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Independence Bowl: TBD, Shreveport, La.
10:15 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona Bowl: TBD, Tucson, Ariz.
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Memphis
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at NY Knicks
10 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at Portland
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — Tampa Bay at Detroit
4:30 p.m.
AMAZON PRIME — San Francisco at Arizona
TWITCH — San Francisco at Arizona
8:15 p.m.
NFLN — Miami at Las Vegas
SKIING
3 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Courchevel, France (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Leicester City
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Aston Villa
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: TBA
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City