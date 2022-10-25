Today, October 25
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at New Orleans
10 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at NY Rangers
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at San Jose
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna-ATP & Basel-ATP Early Rounds
