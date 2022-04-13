Today, April 13
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
12 p.m.
NBATV — Cape Town vs. Zamalek (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Espoir Fukash (Taped)
AHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Hershey at Lehigh
COLLEGE GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Final Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Illinois
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, First Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii
MLB BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at Atlanta OR Cleveland at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
3:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at San Francisco OR Houston at Arizona
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at NY Yankees OR Seattle at Chicago White Sox
NBA BASKETBALL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Charlotte at Atlanta
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Play-In Round: San Antonio at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — NY Rangers at Philadelphia
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Los Angeles at Colorado
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Canberra
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Benfica at Liverpool, Quarterfinal Leg 2
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle at NY City FC, Semifinal Leg 2
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds