Today, August 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
Updated: August 8, 2022 @ 8:22 am
1 p.m.
SECN — The Birthright For College Basketball: Israeli Senior Men’s National Team vs. Auburn, Tel Aviv, Israel
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — New England Regional: Maine vs. Massachusetts, Bristol, Conn.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Southeast Regional: TBD, Warner Robins, Ga.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Metro Regional: New York vs. Connecticut, Bristol, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Southwest Regional: TBD, Waco, Texas
5 p.m.
ESPN — West Regional: Northern Calif. vs. Hawaii, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Great Lakes Regional: Indiana vs. TBD, Whitestown, Ind.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Northwest Regional: Washington vs. Idaho, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego OR NY Yankees at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Montreal-ATP, Toronto-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Dallas ---
