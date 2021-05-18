Today, May 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Akron at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina

7 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Missouri

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

Eastern Conference

TNT — Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana

9 p.m.

Eastern Conference

TNT — Play-In Round: Washington at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2

8 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea

SURFING

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle

Recommended for you