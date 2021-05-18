Today, May 18
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Akron at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
ACCN — UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina
7 p.m.
SECN — Kansas at Missouri
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
Eastern Conference
TNT — Play-In Round: Charlotte at Indiana
9 p.m.
Eastern Conference
TNT — Play-In Round: Washington at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 2
8 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 2
10 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Chelsea
SURFING
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Rip Curl Rottnest Search, Rottnest Island, Western Australia, Australia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Belgrade-WTA, Parma-WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Belgrade-WTA & Parma-WTA Quarterfinals, Lyon-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix at Washington
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas at Seattle