Thursday, January 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS1 — Southern California at Stanford
7 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Penn State
ESPN2 — Wichita State at Memphis
ESPNU — Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Portland at Brigham Young
ESPN — Arizona at Arizona State
ESPNU — UCLA At California
FS1 — Indiana At Iowa
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Washington State
11 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado State At Utah State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio State
5 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Maryland
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina State at Florida State
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Syracuse at Louisville
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Utah
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Tampa Bay at Columbus
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Montreal at Vancouver
SAILING
12:30 a.m. (Friday)
NBCSN — America’s Cup: Prada Challenger Series (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool