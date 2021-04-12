Today, April 12
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at North Carolina
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Kentucky
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Boston at Minnesota
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Columbus
PWHPA HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Minnesota (Team Adidas) vs. New Hampshire (Team Women’s Sports Foundation), St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds
1 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Round