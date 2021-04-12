Today, April 12

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at North Carolina

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Round 1, Pasatiempo Golf Course, Santa Cruz, Calif.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Kentucky

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Minnesota

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at San Francisco OR LA Angels at Kansas City (joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Columbus

PWHPA HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota (Team Adidas) vs. New Hampshire (Team Women’s Sports Foundation), St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at West Bromwich Albion

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Early Round