Monday, December 28

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Illinois State at Loyola Chicago

FS1 — Maryland at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan State at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Morgan State at Syracuse

8 p.m.

SECN — Samford at Vanderbilt

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Buffalo at New England

ESPN — Buffalo at New England

SKIING

3 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Bormio, Italy (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Crystal Palace

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Chelsea