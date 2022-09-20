Today, September 20
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Seattle at Washington
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Houston at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Minnesota at Kansas City
9:30 p.m.
TBS — St. Louis at San Diego
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.