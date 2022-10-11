Today, October 11
COLLEGE GOLF
Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 87F. E winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 73F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 11, 2022 @ 9:07 am
3 p.m.
GOLF — The Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Second Round, Seminole GC, Juno Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Philadelphia at Atlanta
3:30 p.m.
TBS — Seattle at Houston
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at New York Yankees
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tampa Bay at NY Rangers
10 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Los Angeles
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Spain vs. U.S., Pamplona, Spain
