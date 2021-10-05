Today, October 5

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Rutgers

8 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Michigan

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fla.

10 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC

Recommended for you