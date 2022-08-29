Today, August 29Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Updated: August 29, 2022 @ 8:09 am
3 p.m.
BTN — Stanford at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon St.
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark
MLB BASEBALL
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at Arizona
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
