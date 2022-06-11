Today, June 11
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
4 p.m.
NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped)
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BOXING
11 p.m.
ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women’s), Eugene, Ore.
FISHING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden
11 a.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club — Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
10 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
CNBC — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5 p.m.
NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
7:15 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C.
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal
8:30 p.m.
FS2 — MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands
3 p.m.
ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
CNBC — World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NBC — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
6 p.m.
USA — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala. ---
