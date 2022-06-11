Today, June 11

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: St. Kilda at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)

4 p.m.

NBC — AMA Lucas Oil Series: The Thunder Valley National, Thunder Valley Motocross Park, Lakewood, Colo. (Taped)

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BOXING

11 p.m.

ESPN — WBO Top Rank: Edgar Berlanga vs. Alexis Angulo (Super-Middleweights), New York

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: East Carolina vs. Texas, Greenville Super Regional, Game 2, Greenville, N.C.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Oklahoma, Blacksburg Super Regional, Game 2, Blacksburg, Va.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee vs. Notre Dame, Knoxville Super Regional, Game 2, Knoxville, Tenn.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Louisville, College Station Super Regional, Game 2, College Station, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Southern Miss., Hattiesburg Super Regional, Game 1

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UConn at Stanford, Stanford Super Regional, Game 1

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Outdoor Championships: Day 2 (Women’s), Eugene, Ore.

FISHING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The Mississippi Gulf Coast Classic, Biloxi, Miss.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Third Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

11 a.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club — Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Second Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

10 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

CNBC — Belmont Stakes Prep: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

5 p.m.

NBC — The 154th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

7:15 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Cannons, Charlotte, N.C.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Finals: Buffalo at Colorado, Game 2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 275 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Kallang, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Oakland at Cleveland

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR LA Dodgers at San Francisco

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at LA Angels OR Colorado at San Diego (Game 2)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Final: NY Rangers at Tampa Bay, Game 6

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Harlequins at Saracens, Semifinal

8:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Eastern Eliminator: New York at Atlanta

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Ireland vs. Scotland, Group B, Dublin

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Poland, Group D, Rotterdam, Netherlands

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Charlotte FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

CNBC — World of Athletics Diamond League: The Golden Gala, Rome (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

6 p.m.

USA — Houston vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

