Today, October 20Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Allen at Denton Guyer
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: New York Yankees at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
8 p.m.
FS1 — FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia Union
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS Playoff: Los Angeles FC at L.A. Galaxy
