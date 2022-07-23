Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, July 23
ICE HOCKEY
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 6: Team LeClair vs. Team Mullen, Team Murphy vs. Team Carbonneau, Team Trottier vs. Team Fuhr, Pittsburgh
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Western
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Gold Coast at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
8:45 a.m.
ESPNU — W Series: Round 4 Race, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
9:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Paul Ricard, Le Castellet, France
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
12 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice & Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
4 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-VeeDeals.Com 250, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore The Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
8 p.m.
CBS — Camping World: The SRX Series, Sharon Speedway, Hartford Township, Ohio
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 25-mile individual time trial, Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour, France
GOLF
3:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
9 a.m.
CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
12 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Kings Course at Gleneagles, Auchterarder, Scotland
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship: Championship Match, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Ky.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Cazoo Classic, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Liverpool, United Kingdom (Taped)
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
5 p.m.
CNBC — The Haskell Invitational: From Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, N.J.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Redwoods vs. Atlas, Fairfield, Conn.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Read vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Glynn vs. Team Waters, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 1)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Seattle
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Game 2) OR San Francisco at LA Dodgers
9 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Oakland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Club Friendly: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Urawa, Saitama, Japan
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Club Friendly: Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich, Green Bay, Wis.
10:55 p.m.
FS2 — Club Friendly: Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona, Las Vegas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: France vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal, Rotherham, England
TBT Tournament
12 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.
2 p.m.
ESPN — Syracuse Regional: TBD, Round of 32, Syracuse, N.Y.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Hamburg-WTA Final; Hamburg-ATP, Gstaad-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Gstaad-ATP Final
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 9 — Morning Session, Eugene, Ore.
8 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 9 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
9 p.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 9 — Evening Session, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at New York
10 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
X GAMES
1 p.m.
ABC — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer X Games 2022: From Southern California ---
