Today, June 28

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Houston at NY Mets

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at San Francisco OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: FC Tulsa at San Antonio FC

9:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: Panama vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

ESPN — International Friendly: U.S vs. Colombia, Sandy, Utah

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Atlanta at Washington

Recommended for you