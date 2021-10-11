Today, October 11

EQUESTRIAN

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FEI: The World Cup of Jumping, Sacramento, Calif. (Taped)

MARATHON

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — The Boston Marathon: From Boston

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: Milwaukee at Atlanta, Game 3

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 4 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

TBS — N.L. Division Series: San Francisco at LA Dodgers, Game 3

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Brooklyn at Philadelphia

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Minnesota at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Indianapolis at Baltimore

TENNIS

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Third Round

