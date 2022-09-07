Today, September 7
Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 89F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 77F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 5:12 am
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Nebraska at Creighton
GOLF
11 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open, First Round, Bear’s Best Cheongna Golf Club, Incheon, South Korea
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Chicago White Sox at Seattle
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y. ---
