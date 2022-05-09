Today, May 9

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Texas at NY Yankees

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR Oakland at Detroit (7 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 4

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 4

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 4

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AS Roma at Fiorentina

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Rome-WTA/ATP Early Rounds ---

Recommended for you