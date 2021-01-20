Wednesday, January 20

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure

7 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Vanderbilt

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Temple

ESPNU — Colorado at Washington

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

SECN — Auburn at Arkansas

11 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno State at Boise State

GOLF

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 a.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

12 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny (Welterweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Philadelphia

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Houston

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Edmonton at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at Anaheim

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

2:50 p.m.

ESPN2 — Italian Super Cup: Juventus vs. Napoli, Final, Reggio Emilia, Italy

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Fulham

10 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: C.D. Olimpia at L.D. Alajuelense , Semifinal