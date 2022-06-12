Today, June 12

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Teutschenthal, Germany (Taped)

1 p.m.

CNBC — FIM Superbike: World Championship, Round 4, Emilia-Romagna, Italy (Taped)

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix, Road America, Elhart Lake, Wis.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

BOWLING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PWBA: The BVL Classic, Rockville Centre, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Auburn, Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.

CYCLING

9:30 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8, Saint-Alban-Leysse to Plateau de Solaison, 85.4 miles (Taped)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Scandinavian Mixed, Final Round, Halmstad Golf Club, Halmstad, Sweden

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club — Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

1 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club — Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis.

5 p.m.

GOLF — USGA/R&A Women’s Amateur: The Curtis Cup, U.S. vs. GBI, Final Round, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

8 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Final Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Yankees OR Toronto at Detroit

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Boston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at LA Angels

RUGBY (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

CNBC — Premiership Playoffs: Northampton at Leicester, Semifinal (Taped)

10 p.m.

FS2 — MLR Western Eliminator: San Diego at Seattle

2 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury-Bankstown

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Northern Ireland vs. Cyprus, Group J, Belfast, Northern Ireland

12 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Norway vs. Sweden, Group H, Oslo, Norway

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Spain vs. Czech Republic, Group B, Málaga, Spain

3 p.m.

ABC — MLS: New England at Sporting KC

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

1 p.m.

ABC — Best Of 2022 Special Olympics U.S. Games, Orlando, Fla. (Taped)

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The NYC Grand Prix, New York

USFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

