Tuesday, February 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Notre Dame

FS1 — Butler at Marquette

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Clemson

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi

FS1 — Penn State at Wisconsin

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Maryland

9 p.m.

ACCN — Florida State at Boston College

CBSSN — Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno)

ESPN — Kentucky at Missouri

ESPN2 — Illinois at Indiana

ESPNU — Dayton at Duquesne

FS1 — Southern California at Stanford

SECN — Mississippi State at Arkansas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Buffalo at NY Islanders

8:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Minnesota at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton

3:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 1, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic Early Rounds

6:30 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 2, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup: Day 2, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy Early Rounds