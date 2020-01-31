Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 31
AUTO RACING
8 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Hall of Fame Ceremony: From Charlotte, N.C.
BOXING
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado (Men's Featherweight) Shreveport, La.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Pennsylvania
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Kent State
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island
ESPNU — Bowling Green at Buffalo
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin (Green Bay)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Arizona State
7 p.m.
FS1 — Baylor at Texas
FS2 — Seton Hall at Georgetown
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Louisiana State
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at UCLA
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Penn State
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Western Michigan at Nebraska (Omaha)
GOLF
3 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Second Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Morocco Champions, Second Round, Amizmiz, Morocco
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Waste Management Phoenix Open, Second Round, Scottsdale, Ariz.
4:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Saudi International, Third Round, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Houston
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Portland at LA Lakers
SKIING
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: U.S. Grand Prix, Halfpipe, Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:20 p.m.
FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Hertha Berlin
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.
ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia
2 p.m.
ESPN — The Australian Open: Men's Semifinal, Melbourne, Australia (taped)
7:15 p.m.
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Girl's & Boy's Singles Championships, Melbourne, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — The Australian Open: Women's Final, Melbourne, Australia
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — The Australian Open: Mixed Doubles Championship, Melbourne, Australia