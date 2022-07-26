Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, July 26
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 76F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 2:52 am
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, July 26
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at NY Mets
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Sheffield, England
7:50 p.m.
FS1 — The America Cup: Brazil vs. Paraguay, Semifinal, Bucaramanga, Colombia
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBD, Round of 32
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBD, Round of 32
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.