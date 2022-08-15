Today, August 15
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)
Updated: August 15, 2022 @ 5:30 am
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — AXE European Tour: Calif. Basketball Club vs. U-18 French Select Team (France), Paris
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
2 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Switzerland, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
6 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. Canada, Group A, Edmonton, Canada
10 p.m.
NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Sweden, Group B, Edmonton, Canada
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPNU — American Legion World Series: TBD, Semifinal, Shelby, N.C.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Greenville, N.C.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Championship, Greenville, N.C.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Detroit at Cleveland (Game 1)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Houston at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---
