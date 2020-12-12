Saturday, December 12
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Florida State
12 p.m.
CBS — Notre Dame at Kentucky
ESPNEWS — Mississippi State vs. Dayton, Atlanta
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Evansville at Saint Louis
5 p.m.
NBCSN — Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Indiana State at Purdue
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
ABC — Michigan State at Penn State
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern
FOX — Utah at Colorado
FS1 — Minnesota at Nebraska
SECN — Georgia at Missouri
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo
3 p.m.
CBS — Navy at Army
3:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at Miami
BTN — Pudue at Indiana
ESPNU — Houston at Memphis
FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida State
FOX — California at Washington State
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming
7 p.m.
ESPN — Louisiana State at Florida
ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Baylor
FS1 — Louisiana Tech at Texas Christian
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Southern California at UCLA
SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State
8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego State at Brigham Young
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State
FS1 — Fresno State at New Mexico
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Charlotte
9 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Wasps at Dragons, Group Stage, Group A (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Serie A: Spezia at Crotone
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United
8:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders, Final, Columbus, Ohio
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii ---