Saturday, December 12

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

BOXING

9 p.m.

SHO — Showtime Special Edition: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda (Super Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary (Junior Lightweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Florida State

12 p.m.

CBS — Notre Dame at Kentucky

ESPNEWS — Mississippi State vs. Dayton, Atlanta

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Boston College

3 p.m.

NBCSN — Evansville at Saint Louis

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Old Dominion at Virginia Commonwealth

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona

7:30 p.m.

BTN — Indiana State at Purdue

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ABC — Michigan State at Penn State

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

ESPN — Alabama at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Illinois at Northwestern

FOX — Utah at Colorado

FS1 — Minnesota at Nebraska

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo

3 p.m.

CBS — Navy at Army

3:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at Miami

BTN — Pudue at Indiana

ESPNU — Houston at Memphis

FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida State

FOX — California at Washington State

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise State at Wyoming

7 p.m.

ESPN — Louisiana State at Florida

ESPNU — Oklahoma State at Baylor

FS1 — Louisiana Tech at Texas Christian

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Southern California at UCLA

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi State

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah State at Colorado State

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego State at Brigham Young

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Stanford at Oregon State

FS1 — Fresno State at New Mexico

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Ohio State at Notre Dame

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates — Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC 256 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Charlotte

9 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Phoenix at Utah

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — European Champions Cup: Wasps at Dragons, Group Stage, Group A (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Serie A: Spezia at Crotone

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

8:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders, Final, Columbus, Ohio

SURFING

1 p.m.

FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii ---