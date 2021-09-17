Today, September 17
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
9:45 p.m.
ESPNEW — Toronto at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Boston College
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCF at Louisville
9 p.m.
FS1 — Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Maryland
7 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
FUTSAL
10:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Iran vs. U.S., Group F, Vilinius, Lithuania
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Dutch Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Second Round, Silverado Country Club; North Course, Napa, Calif.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford Invitational, First Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — John Curtis (La.) at Edna Karr (La.)
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Hamilton (Ariz.)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
FS2 — LUX Fight League: 16 Challenge, Mexico City
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at NY Mets
10 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at San Francisco OR Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee (Games Joined in Progress)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Manly Warringah vs. Sydney, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — NRL Playoffs: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Semifinal, South Mackay, Australia
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Leeds United at Newcastle United
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Inter Miami
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Luxembourg-WTA, Portoroz-WTA, Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Indiana
8 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago
10 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at Seattle