Today, April 17
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped)
7 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.
BOWLING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Princeton at Yale
12 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
2 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas
4 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee
CYCLING
9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped)
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (1:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego
ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast)
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1
9 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ESPN — Florida at Detroit
6 p.m.
NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:15 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United
4 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B
SPEED SKATING
7 a.m.
CNBC — ISU: World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped)
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final
8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala. ---