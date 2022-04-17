Today, April 17

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped)

7 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale

12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

2 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Detroit

6 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:15 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LAFC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B

SPEED SKATING

7 a.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Short Track Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala. ---

