Today, April 15

AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE:

12 p.m.

NBATV — FAP vs. Cape Town (Taped)

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cobra Sport vs. Cape Town

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Michigan St.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

SECN — LSU at Arkansas

8 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — NC Central at Norfolk St.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama St. at Jackson St.

SECN — Georgia at Missouri

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

6 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Nebraska

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at UConn

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Oregon at Arizona

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPNU — UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Third Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 277: A.J. McKee vs. Patricio Freire (Featherweights), San Jose, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at NY Mets OR Minnesota at Boston (2 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Play-In Round: Atlanta at Cleveland

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Play-In Round: New Orleans at LA Clippers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Florida

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Houston at Kansas City, Group C

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Quarterfinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Lichtman vs. Team Drews, Dallas

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Valentin-Anderson vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas

Recommended for you