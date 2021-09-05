Today, September 5

AUTO RACING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped)

11 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

1 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped)

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOXING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis

8 p.m.

FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis

CFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12 p.m.

ACCN — Towson at Virginia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Maryland at Duke

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami

4 p.m.

NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.

7:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Florida St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — LSU at Arizona St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida

CYCLING

1 a.m. (Monday)

NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 21, Individual Time-Trial, Padrón to Santiago De Compostela, 21 miles (Taped)

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)

7 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

7 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)

3 a.m. (Monday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Atlas LC vs. Chaos LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia

1:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at Boston

4 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco

PARALYMPICS

7 a.m.

NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Closing Ceremony, Tokyo

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica

8 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal (Taped)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Houston at Orlando

SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piper vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas

Recommended for you