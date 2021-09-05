Today, September 5
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped)
11 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
1 p.m.
CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Prarie Dirt Classic, Fairbury Speedway, Fairbury, Ill. (Taped)
FOX — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The In It To Win It 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOXING
6 p.m.
FS1 — PBC Fight Night: Kyrone Davis vs. Martez McGregor (Super Middleweights), Minneapolis
8 p.m.
FOX — PBC Fight Night: Jesus Ramos Jr. vs. Brian Mendoza (Super Welterweights), Minneapolis
CFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
12 p.m.
ACCN — Towson at Virginia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Maryland at Duke
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Jackson St. vs. Florida A&M, Miami
4 p.m.
NFLN — Grambling St. vs. Tennessee St., Canton, Ohio
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Fort Valley St. vs. Tuskegee, Montgomery, Ala.
7:30 p.m.
ABC — Notre Dame at Florida St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — CS Northridge vs. Arizona, Tempe, Ariz.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — LSU at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Florida
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Monday)
NBCSN — Vuelta a España: Stage 21, Individual Time-Trial, Padrón to Santiago De Compostela, 21 miles (Taped)
GOLF
4 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Solheim Cup, Day 2, U.S. vs. Europe, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
7 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. (Taped)
3 a.m. (Monday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Atlas LC vs. Chaos LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia
1:30 p.m.
NBCSN — PLL Playoffs: Whipsnakes LC vs. Waterdogs LC, Semifinal, Philadelphia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at Boston
4 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at San Diego OR Seattle at Arizona
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Francisco
PARALYMPICS
7 a.m.
NBCSN — 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: Closing Ceremony, Tokyo
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: England vs. Andorra, London
7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Costa Rica vs. Mexico, San José, Costa Rica
8 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Canada, Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal (Taped)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Houston at Orlando
SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piper vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill.
6:30 p.m.
FS2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Vidales vs. Team Jaquish, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Chicago
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas