Today, July 4

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The BWT Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy

11 a.m.

CNBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

1 p.m.

CBSSN — GT World Challenge: The Europe Sprint Cup, Misano, Italy (Taped)

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jockey Made in America 250, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The Independence Day Spectacular, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis. (Taped)

CYCLING

7:30 a.m.

NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 9, Cluses to Tignes, 90 miles

EATING COMPETITION

12 p.m.

ESPN — Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Irish Open, Final Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, County Antrim, Northern Ireland

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Final Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The John A. Nerud Stakes, Belmont Park, San Diego

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Archers LC, Hempstead, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at Washington

1 p.m.

TBS — San Diego at Philadelphia

4 p.m.

MLBN — Boston at Oakland OR Baltimore at LA Angels

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — 2021 MLB All-Star Selection Show

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — NY Mets at NY Yankees (StatCast)

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Toronto at Old Glory DC

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: New Orleans at Los Angeles

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

9 p.m.

NBCSN — IAAF: Diamond League, Stockholm (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Atlanta at Las Vegas

9 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Los Angeles ---

