Today, September 7

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Miami

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (10 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland, Décines-Charpieu, France

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic

8 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Valour FC

TENNIS

12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Washington at Seattle

