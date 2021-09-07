Today, September 7
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Miami
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Oakland OR LA Angels at San Diego (10 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: France vs. Finland, Décines-Charpieu, France
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic
8 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Valour FC
TENNIS
12 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
7 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Washington at Seattle