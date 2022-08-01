Today, August 1
MLB BASEBALL
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 77F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 1, 2022 @ 5:51 am
Today, August 1
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Francisco OR Colorado at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SELECT HOCKEY (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Finland vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
9 p.m.
NHLN — U-18 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Germany vs. Czech Republic, Preliminary Round, Red Deer, Canada
TENNIS
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA, San Jose-WTA, Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.