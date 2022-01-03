Today, January 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Towson at Drexel
7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra
PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona
9 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Iowa
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Brooklyn
10 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds