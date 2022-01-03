Today, January 3

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Towson at Drexel

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra

PAC-12N — Washington at Arizona

9 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Iowa

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Oregon

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Cleveland at Pittsburgh (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester United

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA Early Rounds; Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP Cup Group Stage; Adelaide 1-WTA, Melbourne 1 and 2-WTA Early Rounds

