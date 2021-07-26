Today, July 26

GOLF

3:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets (Game 1)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Boston

12 a.m. (Tuesday)

MLBN — Houston at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Angels (Games Joined in Progress)

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Heartfire vs. Boeheim’s Army, Second Round, Peoria, Ill.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT: Jackson vs. Always A Brave, Second Round, Peoria, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds

Recommended for you