Tuesday, November 3

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Playoff: LG at Doosan

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Wednesday)

FS1 — RL: Queensland vs. New South Wales, State of Origin I, North Adelaide, Australia

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Forge FC at Tauro FC, Round of 16

9 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped)

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Antigua GFC at CD Marathon, Round of 16

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds