Today, May 24
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
IIHF HOCKEY
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Russia vs. Slovakia, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto
8 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox
11 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 5
NHLN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 3
8 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 5
9:45 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 4
10:30 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 5
TENNIS
4:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1
9 a.m.
FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Day 1
1 p.m.
FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Night 1
4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1