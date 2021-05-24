Today, May 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

IIHF HOCKEY

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Russia vs. Slovakia, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Germany, Round Robin, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Toronto

8 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox

11 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Miami at Milwaukee, First Round, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Portland at Denver, First Round, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: NY Islanders at Pittsburgh, First Round, Game 5

NHLN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Toronto at Montréal, First Round, Game 3

8 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Tampa Bay at Florida, First Round, Game 5

9:45 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup North Division Playoff: Edmonton at Winnipeg, First Round, Game 4

10:30 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Minnesota at Vegas, First Round, Game 5

TENNIS

4:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1

9 a.m.

FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Day 1

1 p.m.

FS2 — UTS4: The French Riviera, Night 1

4:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Belgrade-ATP 2, Parma-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, Roland Garros Qualifying Round 1

