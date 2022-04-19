Today, April 19
AFRICA BASKETBALL LEAGUE
8 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. FAP (Taped)
12 p.m.
NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Zamalek (Taped)
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Espoir Fukash vs. Cape Town
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
ACCN — Kentucky at Louisville
7 p.m.
SECN — Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M
8 p.m.
ACCN — Campbell at North Carolina
PAC-12N — BYU at Utah
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Arizona at Creighton
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola (Md.) at Georgetown
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
PAC-12N — UC Davis at California
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR San Francisco at NY Mets
10 p.m.
TBS — Atlanta at LA Dodgers
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Atlanta at Miami, Game 2
8:30
NBATV — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 2
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: New Orleans at Phoenix, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
10 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Anaheim
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The German Cup: SC Freiburg at Hamburg SV, Semifinal
3 p.m.
CBSSN — Coppa Italia: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinal Leg 2
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Liverpool
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds