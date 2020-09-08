SEBRING — Highlands County doesn’t have many facilities big enough to draw regional sports tournaments, but it could, and that could help stabilize the local tourist industry.
Sports tourism helps strengthen a tourism-based economy, said Casey Hartt, lead marketer for the Tourist Development Council. It resists economic and incidental struggles, such as a disaster.
People, especially sports parents, may cancel a pleasure trip when money gets tight or when there is a schedule conflict, but will make it work for a tournament, she said.
On Wednesday, the Tourist Development Council and local sports tourism stakeholders got to hear the results of a study by Huddle Up Group LLC, whose consultants toured the county, reviewed information on facilities and regular events and then interviewed staff and users of facilities to learn more about what the county has.
“That presentation was well received,” Hartt said.
Auditors looked at all facilities, Hartt said, including golf courses and the Sebring International Raceway (SIR), as well as shuffleboard courts and the Avon Park Mowerplex.
They ranked them as either community facilities, “tournament friendly” or “anchor facilities,” such as SIR, multi-field sports complex or Highlands Hammock State Park — ready to go for a sports event as intense as a 12-hour auto race or much simpler, like a 5K run.
Consultants found that Sebring has a limited supply of “anchor venues” ready right now to bring sports tourism, especially in light of many regional competitors having much to offer.
Facilities that already attract big events include Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex, Pinecrest Golf Course, Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring Golf Course and the Sebring International Raceway.
“The SIR added points that other places didn’t have,” Hartt said. “The 12 Hours [of Sebring] also added to that.”
Some need improvements, however.
The three largest diamond field facilities in Highlands County have 10 fields — Max Long Sports Complex — and five fields — Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex and Lake June Park Sports Complex.
The largest flat field facility, again the Multi-Sports Complex, has just four fields, but the report said national benchmarks to bring significant-sized tournaments require 12 diamond fields or 16 flat fields.
For basketball tournaments, South Florida State College has two courts, but a tournament-friendly facility needs four basketball courts, which can also serve as eight volleyball courts, the report said. An anchor facility needs eight basketball courts or 16 volleyball courts.
When it comes to swimming or indoor track facilities, or any indoor facilities big enough for tournaments, Highlands County has none, the report said.
The study, Hartt said, could help the TDC, stakeholders and the county commission see where they could invest in a facility to bring in tournaments.
“Does it have everything that could make it work?” is the question, Hartt said.
- Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex is a high-quality facility, but needs foul-ball netting for spectator safety, lights on every flat field, additional parking and targeted marketing.
- Highlands Hammock State Park, with roads for cycling and running events, needs better connectivity/transport between the park and local hotels/restaurants to boost attendance.
- H.L. Bishop Park could draw water sports, the report said, with a great viewing area from the shore and a community center with restrooms. It needs more parking.
- Lake Istokpoga and Windy Point Parks already have seen big bass tournaments in the past, but need weigh-in docks and more parking to compete.
- Lake Jackson and the Sebring Waterfront have hosted triathlons. It needs more amenities, such more quality parking.
- Lake June Park Sports Complex’s five diamonds are well done, but its three flat fields need lights and new goals.
- Max Long/YMCA softball/soccer’s one flat field has no tourism value. Its 10 grass diamonds could host local and regional events, but need scoreboards on each field, safety netting, field maintenance and more parking.
- Sebring Recreation Club’s 36 shuffleboard courts, 20 of them covered, along with the Avon Park Senior Activities Center’s 22 all-weather protected shuffleboard courts could bring tournaments with maintenance and marketing.
- Of South Florida State College’s multiple quality sports elements — baseball and softball stadiums, six tennis courts, a swimming pool, indoor gymnasium and outdoor volleyball courts — the best recommendation is improved seating at the baseball and softball stadiums.
Consultants ranked the remaining facilities in the county as community facilities, not big enough nor outfitted to host regional events. They could use improvements for local use, the report said.
They are the Ag Center Arena, Avon Park High School baseball stadium, Avon Park Mowerplex, Lee Palmer Horseshoe facility in Sebring, Highlands County Convention Center and Fairgrounds, Lake Placid High School, Lakeshore Mall, Sebring High School football stadium and Sun ‘N Lake Preserve.
The TDC has intentionally sought sports events, Hartt said, including a cycling event this October, an event in the style of “The Amazing Race” in December, an American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) event next April and a three-year marathon event starting in October 2021.
“We’re going after sports that fit with our destination,” Hartt said.
Has the pandemic affected that drive and how badly?
“It has,” Hartt said. “I have to say we have not been hit as hard as more metropolitan areas.”
April, which TDC board members thought would be dead, saw $29,000 in tourist tax.
She didn’t know for what events, however. The Florida Department of Revenue collects the tourist tax directly now and doesn’t give as detailed information as the TDC used to get from Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer.
“The good thing about this fiscal year is that from October to February we were at a record high of 20% above [normal],” Hartt said, before revenue started tapering off in March.