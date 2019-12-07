Though the Avon Park Red Devils defeated the Mulberry Panthers Tuesday night, the game did not end on a happy note. After Avon Park won 47-25, Polk County deputies say the two teams got into a physical altercation resulting in the arrest of three adults.
“At the end of the game, some of the players got into a fight and some of the parents came out of the stands. That’s right, parents got involved,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
Among those arrested was Tyrek Hawthorne, 18, of Lake Placid. According to Judd, Hawthorne punched a Mulberry player in the mouth and shoved another player by her face.
Rebecca Rushing, 46, of Sebring was also arrested.
“And here’s mother of the week, Rebecca Rushing. She was charged with two counts of battery,” Judd said. “She came out of the stands, she pushed a Mulberry player and then kicked another Mulberry player. That’s right, she’s from Avon Park. It’s not enough they won the game, she decided she had to get in there and kick around a few of the players.”
Arvesta Daniels, 41, was the third person arrested. According to Judd, Daniels is the uncle of one of the players. He was not, however, arrested for the fight.
“He tried to come into the gym after the fight was over,” Judd said. “Deputies were there and said ‘we’re not letting anyone in. We’re still sorting out what happened.’ He pushed past the deputies ... bad idea.”
Deputies say more arrests could come.