The Highlands County community suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of Avon Park and former Lake Placid football coach Jerry Hudnell. Surrounded by his family, Hudnell passed away Tuesday evening.
Hudnell was a graduate of Ohio State University where he studied special education and teaching. After graduation he began his coaching career. He began at Unioto High School in Chillicothe, Ohio in 2009 and coached there until 2013. In April of 2015 the Hudnell family moved to Highlands County where he began teaching ESE and coaching at Lake Placid High School. Avon Park High School had an opening for head football coach and Hudnell jumped at the opportunity in 2018. Hudnell coached for a total of 10 years.
On Wednesday, Aug. 14 of this year, Hudnell suffered a life-altering stroke and heart attack. He fought diligently to recover over these last several months.
“Jerry Hudnell was a good friend and a great guy,” said Avon Park Athletic Director Mort Jackson. “We are at a loss of words here at Avon Park and don’t really know what to do. He had only been here one full year and this was to be his second before the first episode.”
Avon Park was looking forward to Hudnell’s return.
“Everyone thought he would be cleared to come back to work,” Jackson said. “We were looking forward to him returning and it was really shocking news (hearing of his passing). Just last week he had his final results and we were anticipating him coming back. His son was here just yesterday (Tuesday) and really lifted our spirits and gave us a sense of hope.
“We were excited and happy thinking things were going good and then I got the text that he was taken off life support, which we didn’t know he was even on life support. For that to occur was a shock, not only for me but also the players. When we met his son, you could tell it was Jerry’s son because they looked so much alike.”
Jackson spoke of Hudnell’s values.
“Jerry was a person I would go to when I was having a rough day and he would raise my spirits,” said an emotional Jackson. “I would laugh at his jokes or his stories. He had a great sense of humor. His values were like mine, he cared about his family, this school, the kids and wanted what is best for the kids and school. It didn’t take long for us to adopt him in and for him to become one of us.
“Him and his family were very private. When he was at the school he was here and when he wasn’t here, he wasn’t here. He was able to separate work and family pretty well. We are going to miss him. It has been hard on the students and players.”
Former Highlands News-Sun Sports Editor Mark Pinson reminisced about Hudnell.
“I met Jerry when he took over the Lake Placid job,” said Pinson. “He was a Buckeye and a huge fan just like me. He was also a golfer and unfortunately I never got around to playing a round with him. He was a great guy and a great coach. He is a family man that enjoyed fishing, golfing and coaching. I can’t believe he is gone. It is sad and one of those things you never anticipating or expect, especially with someone like him. He is a former football player and looked healthy as a horse. We are going to miss him and I know this is tough for both Avon Park and Lake Placid communities.”
Former co-worker and Buckeye alumni, Dan Coomes says it was an honor to be his friend.
“Coach (Hudnell) was a friend,” said Coomes. “We had a lot of early morning conversations in my office before school while he was here. We both were Ohio State Buckeye fans and we were very competitive on the golf course. He always wanted to beat me. He really cared about the kids he coached and taught. He always had something good to say about them. He enjoyed the hard work that goes with coaching. He lived for game night. He was visiting Lake Placid just last week and looked good. His passing is a shock but it was an honor to have him as a friend.”
Avon Park senior football player Hunter Vanderpool was saddened to hear of Hudnell’s passing.
“Coach Hudnell was a great person and we loved him to death,” said Vanderpool. “It really sucks he had to go so soon. He was a great coach who got everything done, had everything planned out and did what he was supposed to do. I had him as a teacher when he first moved to Avon Park and he always cared for us. He took care of us any way he could. When we found out today some kids took it harder than others. He will definitely be missed.”
The family has opted to have a small family-only memorial for Hudnell. Grief counselors are available at Avon Park High School.