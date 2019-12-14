AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils remain undefeated after facing their Class 4A-District 11 foes, the DeSoto Bulldogs, Thursday night. Avon Park had a rough week with the passing of their beloved football coach Jerry Hudnell.
When the Lady Red Devils hit the court Thursday they wanted to win for Hudnell and they did just that. Avon Park held on to narrowly defeat DeSoto, 43-41. This win increased the Red Devils perfect record to 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in district play.
“We lost a big part of this school this week and we are going to do a tribute for Coach Hudnell tomorrow night (Friday) to honor his life,” said first-year Avon Park coach Jeremy Wortinger. “We want to dedicate tonight’s win to him.”
In the first period the DeSoto Bulldogs scored a total of 12 points with Trinity Morales leading the Bulldogs by sinking a 3-pointer and adding a free throw. Zeri Tyler contributed a pair of layups for DeSoto. The Red Devils were not far behind with Jatayvia Jackson netting three shots for a total of six points. DeShayla Hawthorne and Jamya Houston each added a basket to bring the score to 12-10 at the end of the first.
Avon Park pulled ahead in the second quarter. Jackson continued to lead Avon Park with three additional buckets. Zoe Wortinger and Jade Bell each contributed layups while Hawthorne sank a 3-pointer. Genesis Goldwire led the Bulldogs with five points while Tyler and Morales each made a basket. The Red Devils had a slight 23-21 lead going into halftime.
“We could have done better and had better passes,” said Jatayvia Jackson. “I did pretty well tonight, stayed out of foul trouble and I could have more points but I have room to improve. We are a pretty good team and we are close. It is always good to have a close team but we just have to play smart. Coach Wortinger works with everyone, if you need time individually, he makes sure everyone has it down before we leave practice. He wants everyone to know what we are doing before we leave practice. This season my goal is to make as many points as I can and hopefully get a scholarship at a good college.”
The Red Devils kept the momentum going in the third period. Avon Park’s Wortinger, Tori Hester, Hawthorne, Jackson and Ashanti Singh each added a basket for a total of 10 points. DeSoto stayed on the Red Devil’s heels scoring eight points bringing the score to 33-29 at the end of the third.
DeSoto spent a lot of time at the line in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs rallied to tie the game at 33. Morales was sent to the line for the Bulldogs and reclaimed their lead with a free throw. The Red Devils answered with a 3-pointer by Hawthorne. DeSoto tied the game once again at 36 with a free throw. Wortinger netted a 3-pointer pushing Avon Park back into the lead with a score of 39-36. The Red Devils expanded that lead with Wortinger making a rebound, Sydnee Scully and Hester each making one free throw bringing the score to 43-36. DeSoto tried to rally and came close to tying the game but the strong Red Devil defense stopped the Bulldogs for a 43-41 victory.
“It was a tight game,” added Wortinger. “DeSoto is very tough. They brought it tonight. We did not play our best but I give credit to DeSoto they made it tough on us. Jatayvia Jackson played well tonight. She handled it well and did an excellent job. It was an ugly win and sometimes you just have to take an ugly win and we did that tonight. We have to work on rebounding. We are 8-0 and I am proud of them for winning even though it is ugly sometimes. We are keeping it rolling.”
The Avon Park Red Devils played Friday against the Fort Meade Miners, results were not available at press time. The Red Devils will host the LaBelle Cowgirls on Monday with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.