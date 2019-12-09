SEBRING — Friday’s game between the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Bartow Yellow Jackets was a high intensity affair from start to finish. Bartow came out on top with Sebring coming up short, 72-65. This was the Blue Streaks first loss of the season dropping their record to 2-1.
“It was a hell of a game,” said Sebring coach Princeton Harris. “We wanted to play hard and that is what the kids did. We made a few mistakes that cost us but I saw a lot of fight in the kids. It is all about effort, if we show effort we will be in competition with anyone that we play. Bartow is a good ball club, it is a big school and he has a good program. For my kids to come out and play the way they did, they had them on the ropes, you can’t ask for more than that.”
The Yellow Jackets jumped into the lead early with a pair of 3-pointers and couple of layups. Sebring was not far behind with Michael Sholtz going 2-for-2 at the free throw line and sinking a 3-pointer. Tavion Coston made a layup and Alvin Tumblin made a shot off the backboard for the Blue Streaks bringing the score to 10-9 with Bartow in a slight lead at the end of the first period.
Sebring continued to trail in the second quarter. Marshall O’Hern started the second quarter with a jump shot for Sebring. The Yellow Jackets answered with a couple of 3-pointers and a layup giving Bartow a 18-11 lead. Sebring narrowed the deficit with Sholtz going 2-for-2 at the line and Tumblin making a rebound. Tumblin led the Blue Streaks in rebounds with five, two assists and two turnovers for the night. Sholtz added a jump shot and a pair of free throws but the Blue Streaks were still behind 25-20 with less than 4:00 left in the half. Tumblin added a layup and Emmitt Beck made two baskets, on the second basket Beck was fouled on the play and added a free throw bring the score to 35-28 with Bartow holding on to their lead. With time running out, Tumblin charged down court and added one last basket bringing the score to 38-30 at the half with the Yellow Jackets in the lead.
“I feel like we worked hard as a team and went up against a good group of guys,” said Michael Sholtz. “We weren’t able to pull it out in the end. This is my first year here at Sebring, just moved here from Tampa and I love what is going on in this organization. I think we are going to do well and I would love another match against Bartow. It felt good to be able to score but I wish I had more assists. This is my senior year and I view basketball as a way to get a free education. I want to move on and do better things. I hope basketball can take me a long way. I have a couple colleges looking at me for football and I thank Coach (LaVaar) Scott for all the help. I just want to go to college and major in Criminal Justice.”
Bartow came out strong in the third quarter, adding six-points right away. Tumblin sank a basket for Sebring and the Yellow Jackets answered with a couple of shots of their own bringing the score to 48-32. The Blue Streaks cut at the deficit with Ryan Brown and Coston each going 2-for-2 at the line. Coston and Sholtz sank 3-pointers back-to-back. Sholtz added a jumpshot and a free throw when he was fouled on the play. As time ran out in the third period Beck made a layup cutting the deficit to 55-47 with Bartow clinging to its lead.
The Blue Streaks continued to battle in the fourth period and never gave up. Sebring’s Sholtz started the quarter with a jumpshot and Tumblin made an impressive dunk. Sholtz led Sebring with a team high 22-points, five assists and six steals. Tumblin added two more baskets and Sholtz tacked on a pair of layups. Brown charged down the open court for a layup, bringing the score to 64-61 with Bartow still in a slight lead with 2:20 left in the game. Brown also contributed two assists and two rebounds. Unfortunately Coston fouled out of the game. Tumblin sank a bucket and Brown went 2-for-2 at the line. Bartow held on to defeat Sebring 72-65.
“This team is surprising in some ways but not really surprising,” added Harris. “I didn’t know how good we were going to be without Eric Brown being here but we have other players that stepped up and are doing some big things for us and it will be interesting come the first of the year. I can’t ask for more effort than what they gave me tonight, every last one of them gave it their all. We will get the mistakes we made corrected in the upcoming weeks.”
The Sebring Blue Streaks traveled to Victory Christian Academy on Saturday and defeated the Storm 67-51 raising Sebring’s record to 3-1. The Blue Streaks will host the Lakeland Dreadnaughts on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.