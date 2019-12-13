SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks remain undefeated in head-to-head meets and added another victory Wednesday evening when they defeated the Frostproof Bulldogs, 57-32. The Blue Streaks record is an incredible 15-1 with their only loss being at the LaBelle Invitational.
“We have won all of our head-to-head meets,” stated Sebring Coach Steve Berry. “We went 8-1 at the LaBelle invitational, which was our first and only loss. This is one of the most complete teams I have ever had. These girls are one of the most dedicated groups ever.”
In the 101-weight class, Sebring’s Crystal Mendoza placed first with a bench press of 80 pounds and a clean-and-jerk of 90 pounds for a total of 170. Frostproof’s Taylor Barberree came in second with 160. Blue Streaks’ Madison Yeazel placed third with 150.
Sebring’s McKenna Kimbrell claimed first in the 110-weight class with a bench of 105 and clean-and-jerked 110 pounds for a total of 215. Maci Leaphart placed second for the Blue Streaks with 180 and Frostproof’s Lauren Brown came in third with 160.
Nylia Wilder dominated in the 119-weight division with a bench of 130 and a clean-and-jerk of 120 for a 250 total, placing her in first for the Blue Streaks. Chloe Martinex of Frostproof came in second with 225 and Sebring’s Kinsely White placed third with 185.
Blue Streaks’ Carly Webb came out on top in the 129-weight class with a bench of 110 and a clean-and-jerk of 115 for a 225 total. Bulldogs’ Stephany Ruff got 190 placing her in second and Sebring’s Rilian Smith came in a close third with 185.
Frostproof placed first in the 139-weight class with Alisa Mendes’ total of 300. Sebring claimed second with Keelan Bevis getting a total of 255. Blue Streaks’ Courtney Webb rounded out the top three with 210.
Sebring’s Hannah Edwards benched 135 and clean-and-jerk 150 for a total of 285 placing her in first in the 154-weight division. Frostproof’s Samantha Whalen came in second with 250 and Sebring’s Jacee Turner came in third also with 250.
The Bulldogs claimed first in the 169-weight class with Casey Whittington’s total of 255. Sebring’s Hannah Berry placed second with 240 pounds.
Kani Binns showed her strength in the 183-weight class when she benched 150 and clean-and-jerked 115 for a total of 265, claiming first for Sebring. Anna Gonzalez got a total of 175 placing Frostproof in second and Blue Streaks’ T. Medina came in third with 150.
In the 199-weight division Sebring’s Kyrie Binns benched 115 and clean-and-jerked 105 for a total of 220 claiming the top position.
Sebring overpowered the Bulldogs in the unlimited weight class when Khalise Defrietas benched 140 and clean-and-jerked 130 for a 270 total, placing her in first. Jada Chavez placed second for the Blue Streaks with 255.
The Sebring Blue Streaks defeated the Frostproof Bulldogs 57-32. On Tuesday, Sebring will host the Hardee Wildcats starting at 5:30 p.m.