The Lake Bonnet Village Bocci Ball court officially opened Friday. The ribbon cutting officials were from left: Bud Hill, Gene Tomlinson, Peggy Rowe, Byron Townsend, and Maggie Griesmer. Maureen Tomlinson expertly explained how Bocci Ball is played and scored. Lisa Tran won a $30 gift certificate to the Jacaranda.
Bonnet Village opens Bocci Ball court
rwashington
