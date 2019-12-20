SEBRING – Wednesday was National Signing Day and after years of dedication, blood, sweat and tears Johnnie Brown signed a scholarship to play football for the University of Florida Gators. Brown is ranked No. 180 on the ESPN 300 Recruiting Database. Brown made 86 solo tackles, 101 total tackles, averaging 4.6 tackles per game, made an incredible 22 sacks, caused six fumbles and made seven fumble recoveries throughout his high school career.
Brown lived in Tampa for the last five years and moved to Sebring for his senior year. Prior to moving to Sebring Brown played for Tampa Catholic his freshman year and for his sophomore and junior year he played for Middleton.
“This means a lot to me,” said Johnnie Brown. “This is a new beginning and I have a chance to restart and make a good first impression. I want to show everyone that I am ready and that I can step up to the stage. I want to show everyone who I really am. It is a relief to get this scholarship because this is everything I have been working for. I put in so many hours, late nights, waking up early, flipping cars with my dad and it has been a lot.”
Brown received offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, South Miss, University of South Florida, Mississippi State, LSU, Georgia and chose the University of Florida.
“I had offers from several schools but the main school for me was always Florida,” Brown said. “I loved the atmosphere at the University of Florida. Every time I went there it was always the same, everyone treated me well and they weren’t focused just on my athletic ability, it was about my academics and things like that. I really enjoyed that. I just took my official campus tour last week and it was great. It was a family atmosphere and everyone is one.
“I picked Florida because of coach Dan Mullen. He is just a great dude, he is hands down one of the best coaches I have ever had and I haven’t even started playing for him yet. I can’t explain how great of a dude he is. Outside of football he is focused on academics and every morning he has me text him ‘I want it’ and I do that every morning at 6 a.m.”
Brown says his father has been the biggest support.
“My father has always been there and helped me along the way,” Brown added. “My entire family has been there with me the entire way. I want to give thanks to them and God. I wouldn’t be here without them. I am excited to get started. It is a new beginning for me. I’m not sure of the exact date yet but I am ready.”
Coach LaVaar Scott has known Brown his entire life and even played football with Brown’s father.
“I am definitely proud of Johnnie,” said Sebring coach LaVaar Scott. “His dad and I grew up together and I’ve known Johnnie since he was born. It is great to see him make it even better to see him make it to this level. He is going to have to work and to grow as a young man. He will have to put the work in academically. It is going to be a big difference and he will have to adapt.
“It will be tough but he will have to persevere and push. His tenacity and his motor that he plays with makes him special. He has a motor that is second to none and the way he plays. He is only going to get better once he gets better fundamentally. He still has room to grow as a player and has to learn to play his position. Once he does that, wow. Any time I lose a kid on our team we have to decide if it is going to be two players to replace him or one but Johnnie will be very hard to replace. We have to find another person to be that destroyer that Johnnie was for us.”
Johnnie Brown Sr. was beaming with pride as his son signed with the Gators.
“I am extremely proud for Johnnie to get a chance at a good education and to be able to play on this type of platform is amazing,” said Johnnie Brown Sr. “I couldn’t ask for a better choice. Bringing Johnnie to Sebring was a great decision. Tampa was a little fast and this gave him an opportunity to slow down and focus. Here he isn’t distracted as much from the outside world and coming to Sebring has been a blessing.
“This scholarship means everything. He will be getting a free education and for him to have a good start at life. He will be making his own path and this means everything to our family. I want him to be able to take care of himself. In order to succeed he will have to stay focused, stick to the program, trust and believe in what the coaches have for him. He will need to stick to the program, the nutrition, everything.
“He will have to buy in and stick to it and they will make him the best they can. I am ready for him to go because it is a new opportunity for him. He is a young man now, not a little boy and it is time to step up and see what life has for him. This will be a great start for him. His attitude, ability and size make him special.”