Daytona Beach -There’s no doubt Alan Brynjolfsson’s hard work paid off this year.
After competing in 40 professional races – including 10 in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge – Brynjolfsson earned the prestigious Porsche Cup awarded to the most successful privateer Porsche driver. He was presented the award at Porsche’s annual Night of Champions in Germany two weeks ago.
“After my first four races sometime in April, Nick Lester from Porsche Motorsports North America said ‘You’re the winningest Porsche driver worldwide. You’ve won three races and finished in the top five in another out of four or five total races.’ I just shook my head and said ‘Okay.’
“Then I was told about the Porsche Cup and what a big deal it was. From that point on, we made it a mission to actually go for this. Coming down the stretch, we knew it was a big deal. It was a tight battle with Christian Reid from Germany who’s won it the last two years. We weren’t sure if we were going to win it, but we did.”
And of all Porsche Cup titles to win, this year’s would be the one as 2019 marked the 50th anniversary of the award.
“I was completely blown away by the experience,” said Brynjolfsson. “I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was until I went to the Night of Champions.
“The Porsche Cup started in 1970 and there’s a wall with the winner from each year. As you proceed down to the end of the red carpet where everyone gets their picture taken, the last 15 feet is ‘Alan Brynjolfsson’ with my picture and the car. I’m like, whoa. It was really showcased as the big award of the night, I was surprised about that.”
This year, Brynjolfsson – founder and CEO of VOLT Lighting – wrapped up his third professional year of racing, which began when he joined the Pilot Challenge series in 2017. He’s since collected two victories with his co-driver of two years, Trent Hindman and as part of a recent announcement, the pair will return in the No. 7 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport with Archangel Motorsports in 2020.
It was an interesting transition into racing for the Florida resident, but it wasn’t a surprise.
“I always wanted to be a race car driver, even from a young age,” Brynjolfsson described. “I’ve always driven like a maniac and just enjoyed motorsports. But I wasn’t tied in, didn’t have any family money and didn’t know how or where to start or what to do.
“I ended up riding dirt bikes. Even in my mid-40s, I was riding twice a week at local tracks. As a result, I’ve broken bones 19 different times. After a really bad crash five or six years ago, I just had enough. It was a devastating arm injury that required five different surgeries, just mangled. I was like ‘Forget it, this is too dangerous, I need to move to something safer.’
After discovering Chin Track Days, Brynjolfsson’s “maniac” driving style was apparent, with an instructor even encouraging him to move into formal racecars for the safety equipment. Taking his advice, Brynjolfsson joined the PCA ranks and then IMSA the following year.
“After the first race (in PCA), I didn’t lose another race,” Brynjolfsson said. “The last race I won by 54 seconds at Road America. I was just like, this isn’t getting fun anymore, competitive-wise. (Brynjolfsson’s driving coach at the time) Chris Hall was like, ‘You should go do pro racing, you should do IMSA.’ I got my race license and first time ever being on slicks was in March of 2016 and by January, I was racing in IMSA at Daytona.”
