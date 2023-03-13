Lions Vikings Football

Former Minnesota Vikings Hall of Fame coach Bud Grant waves a final goodbye to the Metrodome during ceremonies following the Vikings NFL football against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2013, in Minneapolis.

 JIME MONE/AP PHOTO, FILE

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bud Grant, the stoic and demanding Hall of Fame coach who took the Minnesota Vikings and their mighty Purple People Eaters defense to four Super Bowls in eight years and lost all of them, died Saturday. He was 95.

The Vikings announced Grant’s death on social media.

Recommended for you