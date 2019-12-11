LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons hosted their district foes, the DeSoto Bulldogs, Monday night in their second district game of the season. The Bulldogs dominated the game throughout and came away with a 62-54 victory. This loss dropped Lake Placid’s record to 1-4 for the season and the Green Dragons district record is even at 1-1.
The Bulldogs came ready to play as they took an 11-0 lead to start the game.
The Green Dragon’s starting five were Izayiah Patterson, Erskin Toliver, Will Taylor, Kyle Abraham and Lazavion Brown.
“Players had to step up, but we kept them fresh and they played hard,” Lake Placid Head Coach Brandon Lykes said. Lykes had two players not eligible to play Tuesday night and had only 10 players for the game.
The first quarter saw the Bulldogs jump to an 18-8 lead.
The second quarter followed much like the first quarter. The Bulldogs’ Ethan Redden and Kiemar Richardson led the way in scoring. Redden scored nine of his team-high 15 points for the Bulldogs in the first half.
The Bulldogs took a 38-28 lead into halftime.
Third-quarter action had the teams trading baskets. Lake Placid’s Patterson got hot and scored nine of the Green Dragons’ 11 points of the quarter. The Bulldogs still had the lead heading into the last quarter, 48-39.
“Kyle Abraham, Izayiah Patterson and Erskin Toliver played really well defensively tonight,” commented Coach Lykes.
The fourth quarter saw opportunities missed. The Green Dragons headed to the free-throw line eight times and only converted two of those opportunities.
The Bulldogs secured the 62-54 win by hitting 6 of 12 free-throw opportunities. Nasir Gilchrist and Richardson led their Bulldog teammates in the fourth quarter.
The Green Dragons were led by Patterson’s 12 points. Abraham contributed 11 points and Toliver added 10 points for the Green Dragons.
Lake Placid plays host to Candlelight Christian Academy at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Then Saturday the Green Dragons hit the road to take on IMG Academy with a 3:30 p.m. start time.